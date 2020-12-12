Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu send him heartwarming wishes

South celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Mahesh Babu sent out their heartfelt wishes to Rajinikanthon his 70th birthday.

As Rajinikanth is celebrating his 70th birthday today, Twitter is filled with wishes and heartfelt notes from fans and celebrities to the Superstar. Chiranjeevi shared a throwback photo with Rajinikanth and called Rajinikanth his friend. He wrote, “Dearest Friend @rajinikanth Happy 70th Birthday & Wish you a wonderful life ahead. Wish you All Success in ur endeavor in politics.U have won millions of hearts through Ur unique style & I trust U will also tread Ur unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed!Lots of love!”

Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always!” Mohanlal, on the other hand, shared a photo of Rajinikanth and sent his heartfelt birthday wishes. Ar Rahman, Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan shared the photo of Rajinikanth’s common display picture on his birthday.

Radikaa Sarathkumar, who has shared the screen space with Rajinikanth in several movies, shared a photo with him and sent her wishes. She wrote, “Wishing you the best of peace and health on your milestone birthday, Rajinikanth”. Several other celebrities including Kollywood actor Pa Ranjith, Harish Kalyan and the others have expressed their happiness on social media while sharing their heartwarming wishes to Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter space this morning and wished him a happy birthday.

Credits :Twitter

