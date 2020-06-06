Happy Birthday Rakshit Shetty: 777 Charlie makers release a video glimpse of the actor from the film
On the birthday of Rakshit Shetty, the makers of his next film 777 Charlie released a teaser video that shows a glimpse of the actor’s character in the film. Touted to be a comedy-drama adventure, the film is directed by Kiranraj. In the video, the director has given us a sneak peek into Rakshit’s character in the film. Going by the video, it looks like Dharma (Rakshit Shetty) will be an introverted guy, who is known for being like a Hitler among the children of his neighborhood.
Talking about Rakshit’s character in the film, the director told Cinema Express, “As everyone knows, the character was initially supposed to be played by another artiste. But I had my limitations. Fortunately, when Rakshit came on board, I could step out of the boundary in terms of the story, as well as the budget. This also helped me revise the character and tune the script exactly the way I had visualised.”
Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty has also been roped in to play the lead role in Hemanth M Rao’s next, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello. He has other two more in his kitty namely Richie and Punyakoti. Rakshit was last seen in Avane Srimannarayana. Set in the 70’s and 80’s, the makers took almost two years in creating the film. The movie has been dubbed and released in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.