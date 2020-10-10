Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh: 10 times the actress won the internet with her impeccable style sense

Rakul Preet Singh is all set to celebrate her 30th birthday on October 10, 2020. Meanwhile, check out some of her stunning pictures on social media.

Rakul Preet Singh does not need any introduction. The actress started her career with the South film industry and is now an inevitable part of Bollywood too. Right from making her debut with the Kannada movie Gilli to the Hindi movie Marjaavaan, the diva has showcased her acting prowess every single time. However, apart from her acting skills, it is Rakul Preet’s unique style sense and sartorial fashion choices that grab the attention of her followers from time to time.

Today, as the actress turns a year older, we look into some of her most stunning pictures on social media that have sent her fans into a frenzy. Rakul Preet Singh definitely enjoys a separate fan base owing to her impeccable style statements. Right from dressing up in chic outfits to flaunting her toned abs in sports athleisure, the actress rules the internet like a pro! So, without further ado, let us have a look at some of the pictures of Rakul Preet Singh.

Check out the pictures of birthday girl Rakul Preet Singh below:

No one can flaunt the toned abs in a better way than Rakul Preet Singh and this picture is proof. She wears a bralette teamed up with a pair of black shorts.

The actress looks ravishing in this picture as she slays in a shimmery grey-coloured saree teamed up with a matching blouse.

The stunning diva manages to look elegant even in a simple midi dress in the above picture.

Rakul Preet Singh opts for a black dress teamed up with a pair of neon-coloured shoes and the results are simply amazing!

The Indian 2 actress looks ethereal in an embellished off-white lehenga as she flashes her beaming smile.

Rakul Preet looks gorgeous in this strapless thigh-high split dress.

The De De Pyaar De actress looks effortlessly chic in light blue co-ords.

The undeniably pretty diva once again grabs attention as she slays in this blue dress teamed up with skin-coloured heels.

Rakul Preet Singh poses in the romper like a pro and there is no denying this fact.

The actress looks regal in a sheer net blue and white lehenga in the above picture.

Credits :Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

