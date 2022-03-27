Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati & more send best wishes to RRR star

The beloved star of millions, Ram Charan is 37 years old today. Many fellow actors took to social media platforms to pen birthday wishes for the RRR actor. We bring to you some of these posts.

Allu Arjun dropped a picture with the star and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day". Superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you happiness and contentment always!". Ghani star Varun Tej penned on the micro-blogging site, "Anna!!! Wishing you a very very happy birthday! I’m super lucky to have an elder brother like you. Love you anna! @AlwaysRamCharan

#HBDRamCharan". Apart from this, Rana Daggubatti shared a picture with the birthday boy along with the caption, "Happiest birthday my brother !! You are the most special... Have an awesome year." Gopichandh Malineni wrote, "Wishing the Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan garu ..a very Happy Birthday !!" Venkatesh Daggubati also posted on Twitter, A very Happy Birthday dear @AlwaysRamCharan

May this year bring you lots of happiness and prosperity. Wishing you nothing but the best". Several others also wished their best to the Yevadu actor.

Up next, Ram Charan will be seen as the lead in Koratala Siva's upcoming action flick, Acharya with dad Chiranjeevi in the titular role. In the meantime, Pooja Hegde, and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading ladies in the project.

He will further be a part of S. Shankar's political drama, RC15. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film will see Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani opposite him. Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra will also be a part of RC15's core cast.

