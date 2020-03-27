Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati and others shower RRR star with wishes and love

Celebrities and close friends Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Akhil Akkineni among others have shared wishes for the birthday boy, Ram Charan on social media.

Tollywood star Ram Charan is not only blessed with good looks but has also earned a massive fan following with his acting prowess. The dashing star of the Telugu film industry has won million hearts with his strong on-screen persona. Today, Ram Charan turns 35 and fans are showering him with beautiful wishes on social media. The Rangasthalam star's fans have flooded social media with his photos and birthday wishes. Even celebrities and close friends Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Akhil Akkineni among others have shared wishes for the birthday boy.

Rana Daggubati took to Instagram and shared a memorable throwback picture with the RRR star. He wrote, "And a happy happy birthday to you brother @alwaysramcharan love u....missing too many things today!!"

Allu Arjun also shared a beautiful birthday message for his cousin brother. He wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my brother @alwaysramcharan . May this new year bring more happiness and success into your life . Wish I could see you today but for greater good we are in isolation . #HBDRamcharan."

Check out tweets below:



Happy Birthday Megapower Star @AlwaysRamCharan garu. — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) March 27, 2020



happie happie bday @pudiharicharan stay safe n stay blessed — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) March 27, 2020

Happy Birthday, Ram Charan!

