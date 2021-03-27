Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Allu Arjun shares photo with his ‘sweetest brother’ while sending him wishes

Ram Charan will be next seen in the magnum opus RRR while Allu Arjun will be next seen in the most awaited Tollywood flick Pushpa.

As the mega power star Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday today, social media is flooded with wishes and birthday messages. Ram Charan’s cousin and super star Allu Arjun too took to his Twitter space and sent his wishes to the actor while sharing a photo with him. Wishing him happy birthday, Allu Arjun called him his sweetest brother. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother @AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRamCharan”.

This morning, Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and shared the first look poster of Ram Charan from the upcoming film Acharya, where the mega power star will be seen playing an extended cameo. Yesterday, the makers of Ram Charan’s historic magnum opus shared another poster of Ram Charan while sending him birthday wishes. Several other fans and Ram Charan’s industry friends have been posting birthday wishes on the internet and it is one of the biggest trends today.

Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother @AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/97BxxOfO6E — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the upcoming highly anticipated Tollywood film titled Pushpa directed by Sukumar. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. While the makers have shared the first look poster of Allu Arjun, it is expected that the first look of Rashmika will also be revealed soon. It was rumoured recently that the teaser of Pushpa will be released on Allu Arjun’s birthday. Other than RRR and Acharya, Ram Charan announced recently that he will be collaborating with director Shankar for a magnum opus.

