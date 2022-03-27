Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Do you know these interesting facts about RRR star?

Ram Charan is one of the most talented and bankable actors in the South film industry. Being the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, he paved a niche for himself and rose to fame as a phenomenal actor. Charan made his acting debut with the action movie Chirutha (2007), for which he was acknowledged with the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut South. He rose to fame with SS Rajamouli's fantasy action movie, Magadheera (2009), opposite Kajal Aggarwal and there has been no looking back ever since then. Although it was cake walk for him due to filmy mega background, Charan made his way into Telugu audiences' hearts as a quintessential hero with his acting chops, dance prowess and simplicity in real-life attracted considerable attention. And his performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in recently released film RRR is proof of it, speaks volumes of his capability, hard work and what a fine talent he is.

On March 27, Sunday, Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday and turning a year older today. On his 37th birthday, here are a few interesting facts about the Mega Powerstar that many may not be aware of. Check it out here:

Grandson of freedom fighter

Ram Charan, who played freedoms fighter role Alluri Sitarama Raju in Raju, actually comes from such family as well. His maternal grandfather, Allu Rama Lingaiah was a doctor who was actively involved in India’s freedom struggle. In fact, he was even arrested by the British during the Quit India Moment. He is also an actor, comedian who worked in almost 1,000 movies.

Professionalism in stunts

Dhruva is Ram Charan’s hit action film which came out in 2016, which is the remake of Tamil movie ‘Thani Oruvan’. The actor showed extreme professionalism as he chose to perform all his stunts in the film.

Owns an Airline company

You’ve heard of celebrities owning a private jet for personal travel but how many times have you heard of a filmstar owning a stake in an airline company? Turbo Megha Airways Pvt Ltd is a regional airline based out of Hyderabad and it even helps bigger airlines in ground handling services. Ram Charan is the chairman of the airline company.

Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Ram Charan is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist. He currently owns a polo team in Hyderabad, Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club.

Acting school

Ram Charan did an acting course at Mumbai's Kishore Namit Kapoor's acting school. The same acting school where Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra attended.

Here's us wishing a happy birthday to Ram Charan!

Also Read: South Newsmakers: Samantha unfollows Naga Chaitanya, Gayathri's road accident to Yash's KGF 2 Toofan song