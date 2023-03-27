Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Father Chiranjeevi says 'proud of you'; Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna and others wish

Ram Charan is celebrating his 37th birthday today. The actor is being showered with love and wishes from fans, family, and friends. His birthday is being celebrated no less than a festival after his global fame, Oscars win, and prestigious awards. Not just fans, even celebs like Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kiara Advani, and many others sent love and wishes to Ram Charan. The actor's father also shared a heartwarming pic and said he is proud of him.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a pic of Ram Charan kissing him on his cheek as he penned a heartwarming birthday note for his son. He wrote, "Proud of you Nanna..@AlwaysRamCharan Happy Birthday!!." Charan has earned so much lately. With his performance as Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, he won applause from audiences worldwide. Big celebs like James Cameron and many others praised him. He also became the first South celeb to represent in Hollywood shows and won awards like Critics Choice, Golden Globes, HCA, and more.

Samantha, Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna wish Ram Charan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a dashing pic to wish Ram Charan on birthday. She wrote, "An extraordinary journey and you're just getting started. Always kind, always respectful..you are a class of your own. @alwaysramcharan Happy birthday."

Rashmika Mandanna also wished Ram Charan as she took to Twitter and wrote, "Happiest birthday to you sir.. I wish you good health and happiness always."

Wishing Ram Charan a happy birthday, Kiara Advani called him her ‘dearest friend’, and wished for this film to be a ‘game changer’ in every way! “Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and costar @alwaysramcharan !! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way @shanmughamshankar Sir #thirunavukarasu @musicthaman @srivenkateswaracreations @harshithsri @hanshithareddy #SVC50 #RV15 #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan,” wrote Kiara.

About Game Changer

Today, on Ram Charan's birthday, the popular Telugu star announced the title of the film, co-starring Kiara Advani. It has been titled 'Game Changer', and Ram Charan shared the title reveal video.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Game Changer Team celebrated Ram Charan's birthday on the sets with co-star Kiara Advani, director S Shankar and choreographer Prabhu Deva. In the images, Ram Charan, looking dapper in a blue shirt and white pants, can be seen cutting the cake.

Bankrolled by famous producers Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. The gripping story of RC15 has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju, while music is composed by renowned composer S Thaman.

