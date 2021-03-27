Happy Birthday Ram Charan: New York's Times Square lights up images of the mega power star; Photos go viral

Ram Charan will be next seen in the upcoming historical magnum opus RRR with Jr NTR directed by SS Rajamouli.

On the 36th birthday of Ram Charan, social media is flooded with wishes for the mega power star. While makers of his films are sharing new posters of the actor to make his birthday more special, photos and videos of the actor’s birthday celebration are all over the internet. However, it has come as a huge surprise to the fans of the actor when photos and videos of New York’s iconic Times Square displayed 3D images of the actor on his birthday.

A while back, megastar Chiranjeevi shared a special new poster of Ram Charan from the upcoming film Acharya while wishing the actor a happy birthday. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will have Pooja Hegde as Ram Charan’s love interest, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady. Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will be seen in extended cameo roles. Acharya is touted to be a social drama and it will hit the big screens on May 13.

Yesterday, the makers of RRR released a special poster of the mega power star while wishing him on his birthday. His look as Alluri Sitarama Raju went viral instantly and it took over the internet as soon as it was released. It was also announced recently that Ram Charan will be collaborating with ace director Shankar for his next yet to be titled project. It was announced that the film will be a pan Indian one. Though the makers are yet to announce the leading lady, some reports suggest that Pooja Hegde will be romancing him on-screen.

