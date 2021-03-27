  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Ram Charan: New York's Times Square lights up images of the mega power star; Photos go viral

Ram Charan will be next seen in the upcoming historical magnum opus RRR with Jr NTR directed by SS Rajamouli.
Mumbai
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: New York's Times Square lights up images of the mega power star; Photos go viral
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the 36th birthday of Ram Charan, social media is flooded with wishes for the mega power star. While makers of his films are sharing new posters of the actor to make his birthday more special, photos and videos of the actor’s birthday celebration are all over the internet. However, it has come as a huge surprise to the fans of the actor when photos and videos of New York’s iconic Times Square displayed 3D images of the actor on his birthday.

A while back, megastar Chiranjeevi shared a special new poster of Ram Charan from the upcoming film Acharya while wishing the actor a happy birthday. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will have Pooja Hegde as Ram Charan’s love interest, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady. Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will be seen in extended cameo roles. Acharya is touted to be a social drama and it will hit the big screens on May 13.

See the photos and video here:


Also Read: Acharya: Chiranjeevi wishes Ram Charan on his birthday with special poster from the Koratala Siva directorial

Yesterday, the makers of RRR released a special poster of the mega power star while wishing him on his birthday. His look as Alluri Sitarama Raju went viral instantly and it took over the internet as soon as it was released. It was also announced recently that Ram Charan will be collaborating with ace director Shankar for his next yet to be titled project. It was announced that the film will be a pan Indian one. Though the makers are yet to announce the leading lady, some reports suggest that Pooja Hegde will be romancing him on-screen.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Ram Charan sends his fans into a frenzy with his new look as Alluri Sitarama Raju from SS Rajamouli’s RRR
Ram Charan’s Birthday Special: Fiery new look of Alluri Sitarama Raju from RRR to be unveiled today
Ram Charan looks dapper in semi formals as he gets papped while attending an event in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS
Throwback: Ram Charan’s wife Upasana relives a beautiful moment with the RRR star as she advocates happiness
Ram Charan is all praises for the first look poster of Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic; Sends wishes to the team
Nayanthara, Kajal, Pooja Hegde or Trisha: Who do you think should star opposite Ram Charan in Shankar's next?
close