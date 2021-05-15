Happy Birthday Ram Pothineni: Charmme Kaur shares her best memory with iSmartShankar actor; SEE PHOTO

Meanwhile, fans are praising Ram Pothineni for his unconventional roles in the films. His style and energetic dance moves have always been the highlight in all his movies.

Tollywood heartthrob Ram Pothineni turns 33 today, May 15 and fans are showering him with immense love and best wishes on social media. #RAmPOthineni and #HBD#RAmPOthineni are trending on Twitter as fans are sending birthday love to the handsome hunk on his special day. Actress turned producer Charmme Kaur also penned a sweet birthday note for Ram Pothineni and also shared a throwback photo from the success party of their film iSmartShankar.

Also featuring director Puri Jagannadh, Charmee wrote, "Ustaaaaaaddddddd we miss uuuuuuuuuuu .. Can never forget the magic of our film #iSmartShankar..it was soooo much fun .. happy birthday n let's celebrate again super soon @ram_pothineni."

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Never continued same looks of previous films that's our ENERGETIC STAR for u, the new definition of STYLESmiling face with heart-shaped eyes @ramsayz obviously he will be in new look for #RAPO19 Dancing dynamite all these in one man just USTAAD things."

On the work front, Ram Pothineni was last seen in the action thriller film, Red. Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies, Ram was seen in a double role alongside Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer. Red released during Sankranti and it received a good response from the audience.

