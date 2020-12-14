Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Allu Arjun shares a quirky post; Sai Pallavi, Mahesh Babu & others wish him

Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi, Mahesh Babu, Nani, Rakul Preet Singh and many others wished Baahubali star Rana Daggubati on his 36th birthday.

Rana Daggubati is celebrating his 36th birthday today, December 14, and his friends from the film industry are showering him with lovely wishes on social media. Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi, Mahesh Babu, Nani, Rakul Preet Singh and many others took to Twitter and Instagram to post birthday wishes for Baahubali actor. Allu Arjun shared a throwback picture with the birthday boy and also went down the memory lane as he mentioned an inside joke about 'correct date.' Bunny wrote, "Hope it's the correct date..(insiders joke)" Well, we are super curious to know about it already. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu also penned a sweet birthday note for the actor.

He wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday, @RanaDaggubati... Wishing you success and happiness in abundance... Keep up the amazing work!" Sai Pallavi, who will be seen alongside Rana Daggubati in their upcoming film, Viraata Parvam, wrote, "I pray that your spirit and body grow stronger by every passing day. May you be surrounded by love and all that is positive." Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, called Rana Daggubati a crazy superhuman as she sent best wishes on his special day.

Take a look below:

Happy Birthday @RanaDaggubati !

I pray that your spirit and body grow stronger by every passing day. May you be surrounded by love and all that is positive

Here is the first glimpse of “Comrade Ravanna” https://t.co/bNEKwDvkx7#VirataParvam @venuudugulafilm @SLVCinemasOffl — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) December 14, 2020

Happy birthday, @RanaDaggubati... Wishing you success and happiness in abundance... Keep up the amazing work! pic.twitter.com/0TurpyuFyZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 14, 2020

Happyyy birthdayyyy my brother..hv a great one.. and 1st glimpse is very interesting and intriguing.. loved the bgm https://t.co/IIoc5FcI7N — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) December 14, 2020

Wishing our Bhallaladeva, @RanaDaggubati a very Happy Birthday. Have a great year ahead #HBDRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/R2y289yvUH — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) December 14, 2020

Happy birthday to my newly wed birthday boy @RanaDaggubati. Have a great year bro! pic.twitter.com/wI76ivlsp0 — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) December 14, 2020

Ravi Teja, who recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Krack, also shared a throwback picture with Baahubali actor. He wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the coolest and most sorted people I know, @RanaDaggubati! Wishing you happiness and more success in everything you do."

Happy birthday to one of the coolest and most sorted people I know, @RanaDaggubati! Wishing you happiness and more success in everything you do. pic.twitter.com/K1JncUl2CG — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 14, 2020

Proud to launch the birthday CDP created by @RanaDaggubati s darling fans ... my brother , my friend and my inspiration ... and I know you’re just getting started #HBDRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/z2oEX7hZNL — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 13, 2020

Here's wishing the handsome hunk Rana Daggubati a very Happy Birthday!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×