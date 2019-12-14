Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan and others shower the star with wishes

Rana Daggubati, who captured lakhs of heads with his role as Palvaldevan in Tollywood milestone film Baahubali, is celebrating his birthday today and fans and celebs are wishing the actor. Check out the tweets right here.
97016 reads Mumbai Updated: December 15, 2019 03:54 am
Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan and others shower the star with wishes
Rana Daggubati, who captured lakhs of heads with his role as Palvaldevan in Tollywood milestone film Baahubali, is celebrating his birthday today and fans and celebs are wishing the actor. He is not only one of the finest actors down south, but also a successful producer. Hailing from a family of producers, he is the son of producer Suresh Babu Daggubati and Lakshmi Daggubati. Rana started his career in the entertainment industry as a producer. He stated a production company, Spirit Media and bankrolled a National Award-winning film Bommalata.

Rana’s fan base grew to a huge peak after his outstanding performance as a baddie in SS Rajamouli’s mega hit movie Baahubali. His role for the movie was widely admired and he rose to fame all over India. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Virata Parvam. With the film, Rana will be collaborating with director Venu Udugula for the first time. Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead in the film. On his birthday, Rana shared a sneak-peak of his look for the film. He shared it on social media and it has been making rounds on social media ever since it was posted. Rana will also be seen in a key role in Gunasekhar’s directorial mythological movie titled Hiranya Kashyapa.

Fans have flooded social media on the star’s birthday and here are some of the tweets:

