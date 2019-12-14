Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan and others shower the star with wishes

Rana Daggubati, who captured lakhs of heads with his role as Palvaldevan in Tollywood milestone film Baahubali, is celebrating his birthday today and fans and celebs are wishing the actor. Check out the tweets right here.

Rana Daggubati, who captured lakhs of heads with his role as Palvaldevan in Tollywood milestone film Baahubali, is celebrating his birthday today and fans and celebs are wishing the actor. He is not only one of the finest actors down south, but also a successful producer. Hailing from a family of producers, he is the son of producer Suresh Babu Daggubati and Lakshmi Daggubati. Rana started his career in the entertainment industry as a producer. He stated a production company, Spirit Media and bankrolled a National Award-winning film Bommalata.

Rana’s fan base grew to a huge peak after his outstanding performance as a baddie in SS Rajamouli’s mega hit movie Baahubali. His role for the movie was widely admired and he rose to fame all over India. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Virata Parvam. With the film, Rana will be collaborating with director Venu Udugula for the first time. Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead in the film. On his birthday, Rana shared a sneak-peak of his look for the film. He shared it on social media and it has been making rounds on social media ever since it was posted. Rana will also be seen in a key role in Gunasekhar’s directorial mythological movie titled Hiranya Kashyapa.

Fans have flooded social media on the star’s birthday and here are some of the tweets:

Wish you a very happy birthday brother @RanaDaggubati.May God bless u. pic.twitter.com/aMdePYHlOt — Hemantmadhukar (@hemantmadhukar) December 14, 2019

Many many happy returns of the day to the most versatile artiste in TFI @RanaDaggubati .

I wish u a big success for ur #Virataparvam ,#HaathiMereSaathi (Hindi)/#Aranya (Telugu) / #Kaadan (Tamil) and to ur prestigious magnanimous project #HiranyaKasipa #HappyBirthdayRana pic.twitter.com/7VeFakBthF — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) December 14, 2019

Happy birthday, @RanaDaggubati! Wishing you success in everything you do. Have an incredible year ahead pic.twitter.com/lS7Mi1LZDC — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 14, 2019

@RanaDaggubati happy birthday chief !!!! Have the best year yet ! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 14, 2019

Happy happy birthday RD a little in advance...This one is for you and your fans #HappyBirthdayRana @RanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/mDufU5vDcC — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) December 13, 2019

Happpppy happppy bdayyy u lovely human @RanaDaggubati !! May you be blessed with the best of everything .. pic.twitter.com/SAW4A18pbU — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 14, 2019

Happy Birthday you! Seize this year. Make it count https://t.co/5VxabqsWzP — Seerat Kapoor (@IamSeeratKapoor) December 14, 2019

