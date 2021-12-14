Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Samantha calls him 'the mightiest'; Dulquer Salmaan and others send wishes

Rana Daggubati, born on 14 December 1984, turns a year older today. The Baahubali actor's close friends like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, Anushka Shetty and others have penned heartfelt birthday wishes for him on social media. DQ wrote, "Happy Birthday Chief...Have the best year."

On the other hand, Samantha wrote, "Happy birthday...wishing you the only best always...you are the mightiest with the biggest heart. Gods favourite." Replying to this, Rana wrote, "Thank you so much, Ruth."

Rana's uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati also shared a stunning throwback picture alongside a note, "A very happy birthday dear Rana! Hope this year brings you abundance of joy, good health and prosperity. Lots of love."

A very happy birthday dear Rana! Hope this year brings you abundance of joy, good health and prosperity. Lots of love @RanaDaggubati #HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/TTXcJwZOpA — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) December 14, 2021

Check out what celebs like Sai Pallavi, S Thaman and others have to say about Tollywood's handsome hunk:

Dannnnnyyyyyy !! Boy @RanaDaggubati #DanielShekar Wishing U a very happiest birthday See You at 4:05 PM #SwagofdanielShekar #BheemlaNayak



REPORTING IN THEATRES ON JAN 12 2022#BheemlaNayakOn12thJan pic.twitter.com/UQMaGSldgY — thaman S (@MusicThaman) December 14, 2021

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen in two much-awaited films- Bheemla Nayak co-starring Pawan Kalyan and Virata Parvam co-starring Sai Pallavi.

Meanwhile, fans are sending love and best wishes to the man having an impeccable personality. He has won millions of hearts with his powerful role in the Baahubali franchise.