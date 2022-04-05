Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: 5 PHOTOS of National Crush that prove she's the queen of expressions

Rashmika Mandanna is the cutest and bubbliest actress in the Telugu film industry. The young and talented actress made her acting debut with Kirik Party in 2014 and won Filmfare Award with Chamak. Later, she made an interesting Telugu debut with Chalo co-starred Naga Shourya. After that, there has been no stopping the beauty. The actress won several hearts with her strong onscreen personality and roles in films like Geetha Govindham, Kirik Party, Dear Comrade, Pushpa and others and is all set to foray her wings in Bollywood as he debut movie Mission Majnu is gearing up for the release very soon.

If one can look at Rashmika’s Instagram feed, all you can see is a radiant smile and her so cute many expressions. Audiences love her on-screen and off-screen personality, she is full of life, energy, smile and is a cutie. Not just on the big screen, she leaves everyone awestruck whenever possible with her many expressions. Be it their heart sign, her simple smile or her goofy face, the actress has proved she has kept the child within her alive which is the best quality that fans love the most. No wonder, she enjoys such a huge fandom and also garnered the tag of 'National Crush.' Keeping her social media game on point always, Rashmika has had her fans all invested with her majestic looks, let's look at some expressions she has intrigued her fans with on social media.

And today as Rashmika Mandanna celebrates her birthday, Check out birthday girl Rashmika Mandanna's photos that prove she is the queen of expressions.