Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: Keerthy Suresh to Venky; Take a look at celebs’ wishes for the actress

It’s the birthday of the National Crush today! One of the most popular South Indian actresses, Rashmika Mandanna has wowed the audience with her acting skills. Her talent as an actor coupled with fabulous dance movies and a great sense of style made her a sensation hard to miss. On her 27th birthday, let’s take a look at the wishes from the celebs that made her birthday extra special!

Keerthy Suresh’s wish for Rashmika

The actress was one of the first to wish Rashmika as she took to Twitter to share her message. Keerthy wrote in her post, “Happy to unveil the Common DP of @iamRashmiks Happy Birthday in advance dear, have a great year ahead! #HappyBirthdayRashmika #HBDRashmika” Replying to Keerthy, Rashmika wrote, “Cutiee, full love re”

Director Venky wishes his ‘only’ heroine

The director, Venky announced his reunion with Rashmika a few days back for a project titled #VNRTrio, which also includes actor Nithiin. Today, Venky wrote on Twitter, “Wishing my “only” heroine a very Happy Birthday ! @iamRashmika #HappyBirthdayRashmika #VNRTrio” He also shared a photo of the actress.

Rashmika took to her Instagram account to reply and wrote, “Thank you from your bestest fraanndd, full big hugss, love as always. Let’s kill it!”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wish for Rashmika

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo of Rahmika on her social media account and wrote, “Happy Birthday, I hope all your wishes and dreams come true!”

Dulquer Salmaan wishes Rashmika the best birthday

Sharing a post from Rashmika’s Instagram account where the actress is seen smiling for the camera in a saree and a floral turban on her head, actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “Wishing you the best birthday, Rashmika. Have an incredible year!”

Sidharth Malhotra wishes Rashmika

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media account to post a photo with his Mission Majnu co-star and wished her a happy birthday.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: Dear Comrade to Pushpa, 5 performances that made her a household name