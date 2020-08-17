  1. Home
Happy Birthday S Shankar: Kajal Aggarwal, Vignesh Shivan and others shower Indian 2 director with wishes

Kajal Aggarwal and Vignesh Shivan are among the celebs who wished S Shankar on Twitter with heartfelt messages.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: August 17, 2020 12:31 pm
FIlmmaker S Shankar celebrates his 57th birthday today, August 17 and fans across the country are sending wishes to the director on social media. Known for helming projects like 'Ethiran', 'Sivaji The Boss' and 'Indian' among many, director Shankar has proved to be one of the best directors in the film industry. Many close friends and actors from the film industry also took to social media and sent best wishes to S Shankar on his special day. Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu and Vignesh Shivan are among the celebs who wished the director on Twitter with heartfelt messages. 

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a couple of photos of the birthday boy along with a special note that read, "The significance of this day is not jus ur birthdayBirthday cake it’s the day that proves how much love a filmmaker can acquire for his honest work! Shows How much U are adored, respected&celebrated across the globeEarth globe europe-africa Thank U for being who you are @shankarshanmugh We love you sir." 

Kajal also sent best wishes to Indian 2 director on Twitter. She Tweeted, "Happiest birthday Shankar sir Party popperBirthday cake hope you have a fab one. God bless you with the best of everything! @shankarshanmugh." 

Meanwhile, S Shankar is busy with Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. A sequel to the 1996 film Indian, the film is being produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. 

 Anirudh Ravichander has collaborated for the first time with Kamal Haasan and Shankar as a music composer for the film. 

