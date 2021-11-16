Happy Birthday S Thaman: Allu Arjun, Varun Tej & other celebs pen special wishes for popular music composer

Music Composer S Thaman is celebrating his 37th birthday today. Thaman is best known for his works in Telugu and Tamil cinema. In 1994, S Thaman entered the film industry as a supporting musician with the Telugu film, Bhairava Dweepam. Later, in 2009, Thaman made his debut as music director in the Telugu film, Malli Malli. Now, Thaman is considered as one of the popular and talented music composers of the south film industry. Thaman composed music for some prominent Telugu films such as Kick, Dookudu, Businessman, Race Gurram and Venky Mama among many others. Thaman’s recent superhit album for the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, has been widely appreciated by fans all over the world. He is behind the scores for more than 120 films in total. He has won three SIIMA Awards, one Filmfare Award and seven other prestigious awards.

Social media is filled with birthday wishes foe thaman from fans and celebs. Allu Arjun, Gopichand Malinei and others shared a special note to wish the talented music composer. Take a look:

Wishing the super talented @MusicThaman, a very happy birthday. May your music continue to reach millions! pic.twitter.com/57LQ1nlKzY — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 16, 2021

Happiest Birthday to my Closest Soul, Wonderful Musician & my Dearest Baava @MusicThaman



On a top rock form with back to back Music blasttt!



Let's both rock the Masses with #NBK107 #HappyBirthdayThaman pic.twitter.com/cSI8rJMs3Y — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 16, 2021

Many happy returns of the day to my brother @MusicThaman . May the year be filled with lots of love & billions of play outs /p>— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 16, 2021

Happy birthday @MusicThaman

Wishing you the best in everything..

Here is to a rock solid year!

Cheers! pic.twitter.com/nmkEWx9wMS — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) November 16, 2021

Meanwhile, S Thaman has a bunch of movies for which he is composing music. He has Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bheemla Nayak, Akhanda, Ghani, Chiru153, Miss India, RC15 and many others.