Happy Birthday S Thaman: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Arya send heartfelt wishes to the music composer

Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Arya took to their social media spaces and wished their birthday wishes to music composer S Thaman.

On the birthday of music composer S Thaman, Twitter is filled with messages and birthday wishes to him. Taking to his Twitter space, Mahesh Babu shared a photo with the composer and wished him. Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy Birthday @MusicThaman! Keep rocking it with your music! Wishing you happiness and good health always.” After he shared his birthday wish, fans and followers took to the comments section and wished the composer.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun shared a monochrome photo and shared his birthday wish. He wrote, “Many Happy Returns of the day to my Brother @MusicThaman . May every year be as prosperous as the last year. May to continue to spread joy to millions through your music”. His photo also received wide attention as fans sent their birthday wish and shared the photo across all social media platforms.

See their Tweets here:

Happy Birthday @MusicThaman! Keep rocking it with your music! Wishing you happiness and good health always. pic.twitter.com/9B96jZseC0 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 16, 2020

Many Happy Returns of the day to my Brother @MusicThaman . May every year be as prosperous as the last year. May to continue to spread joy to millions through your music pic.twitter.com/r5r8mxJ8aL — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 16, 2020

Kollywood actor Arya took to the micro blogging website and wished the singer. He wrote, “Wish U a very Happy Birthday @MusicThaman darling. Keep rocking and looking forward to all your films”. Meanwhile, on the work front, S Thaman has a line up of films in his kitty, including Eeswaran which has Silambarasan TR as the lead actor. He will be composing music for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming social drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

