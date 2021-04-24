  1. Home
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi send warmest regards to the master blaster

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his birthday today and Twitter is filled with wishes to the cricketer.
2462 reads Mumbai
On the birthday of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Twitter is filled with wishes to the cricketer. Tollywood biggies including Mahesh Babu and Megastar Chiranjeevi sent the cricketer their warmest regards. Mahesh Babu said in his wish that Sachin Tendulkar redefined the sport cricket. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, shared a photo with Sachin and stated that he has been inspiring billions of people and still stays humble. Calling him his ‘dearest master blaster’, Chiranjeevi sent his wishes.

Mahesh Babu wrote on his Twitter space, “To the man who redefined cricket forever... Happy birthday @sachin_rt!  Wishing you health and happiness always!”. Chiranjeevi wrote, “You have ruled a Billion hearts, swayed Billions of emotions, realized dreams of a Billion people & continue to inspire a Billion minds. And yet you remain humble & unaffected by your own greatness. Happy Birthday Dearest Master Blaster @sachin_rt”.


Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Ramya Pandian plants 59 saplings as a tribute to late actor Vivek; See PHOTOS

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. The film has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The makers of the film are currently shooting the second schedule of the film. Mahesh Babu’s glimpse for the film was released by the makers and it was also announced that the film will be released in January 2022. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the upcoming film Acharya. He also has in his kitty, the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. It is expected that the film’s cast and crew will be revealed soon.

