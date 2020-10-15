Happy Birthday Sai Dharam Tej: Ram Pothineni, Ravi Teja and others shower Prati Roju Pandage actor with wishes

Ram Pothineni, Varun Tej, Ravi Teja and others showered Prati Roju Pandage actor Sai Dharam Tej with wishes for his birthday. Take a look!

Sai Dharam Tej celebrates his birthday today and Twitter is filled with lovely wishes. Fans across the country are sending lovely birthday wishes to Prati Roju Pandage actor. Many celebs and close friends of the actor are sending best wishes on his special day. Ram Pothineni sent a small yet beautiful birthday wish to Sai Dharam Tej. He tweeted, "Happy birthday abbai @IamSaiDharamTej.. Kill it with #SBSB..Love..."

Ravi Teja also shared a throwback picture of him from Sai Dharam Tej's birthday and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @IamSaiDharamTej . Sending you my best wishes for #SoloBrathukeSoBetter!! Enjoy your bachelorhood while you can...." Others like Sundeep Kishan, Manoj Manchu sent love and wishes to the birthday and also wished luck for his upcoming film titled, Solo Brathuke So Better. Check out what friends and family have to say about the actor on his birthday.

Take a look:

Solo Brathuke So Better is directed by Subbu and it features Nabha Natesh in the female lead role. The makers of the film wrapped up the shoot last month and are looking forward to a grand release.

Sai Dharam Tej had earlier shared a photo with the entire crew as they wrapped up the film. He wrote, "A fun filled journey comes to an end. Never a dull moment on the sets. Not when we were shooting without masks and not when we were shooting with masks (sic)."

A fun filled journey comes to an end. సరదా సరదాగా సాగిన మా #SoloBrathukeSoBetter సినిమా షూటింగ్ పూర్తయ్యింది. Never a dull moment on the sets. Not when we were shooting without masks and not when we were shooting with masks. pic.twitter.com/3Ypbn5bWRv — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 11, 2020

