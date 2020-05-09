Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: Malar Teacher to Rowdy Baby; How she managed to steal the hearts of her fans

As Sai Pallavi celebrates her birthday today, we present to you, a list of five must-watch films of Sai Pallavi, where she has owned her role like a boss.

Ever since Sai Pallavi appeared as Malar teacher in Alphonse Putharen’s Malayalam blockbuster Premam, the actor became a crush for many boys in South India. Many women started liking her for they saw a girl who looked more like South Indian woman on-screen. Now, she has captured a space for herself in the hearts of audience and fans are keenly looking forward to watching two of her upcoming films Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubatti directed by Venu Udugula, and Love Story with Naga Chaitanya directed by Sekhar Kammula. As the beauty doll celebrates her birthday today, we present to you, a list of five must-watch films of Sai Pallavi, where she has owned her role like a boss.

Premam

Directed by Alphonse, Premam is a blockbuster Mollywood film, which had two more female leads and Nivin Pauly as the male lead. The film is a feel good romantic story, which takes one through a beautiful love story. The film beautifully portrays the blooming of love between a student and his teacher, and it takes you through some cute romantic moments between the two and finally landing at a very harsh breakup. However, the journey doesn't end here. The film also showed the beauty of moving on and how life goes on no matter what happens. Talking about the film, Sai Pallavi has said in an earlier interview, how she did not even know what a ‘shot’ was and how the director made her feel comfortable even though it was her first film. Ask anyone in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Malar teacher (played by Sai Pallavi) will be their favourite crush.

Maari 2

Araathu Aanandi, like the name suggests, is an uncontrollable, rugged, auto driver, was Sai Pallavi’s character in Maari 2. Anyone who has seen Sai Pallavi’s films will easily agree that it is unlike any other character Sai Pallavi has played in her career. The song Rowdy Baby from the film is still found in the playlist of people in Tamil Nadu, and it is a huge hit in 2019. Though the film has a heartbreaking end for the fans of Sai Pallavi, she played the character so very well, that it would make anyone get teary eyed. Though the film was not received well by the audience, Sai Pallavi’s character in the film still remains favourite to her fans. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film had Dhanush as the lead actor.

Kali

Kali has Sai Pallavi playing the role of a happy go lucky girl Anjali, who is married to a lovely man, Siddharth (played by Dulquer Salmaan). The film starts when Anjali was forced to forget her worst fear and drive on a lonely road. Talking about her role in the film, Sai Pallavi had revealed that somehow, the film made her more courageous for she no more fear to drive. The film has some nail biting scenes, and Sai Pallavi’s expressions were so real that one would root for her safety. The film was directed by Sameer Thahir.

Fidaa

If there is one film that took Sai Pallavi’s career to the next lever, it is undoubtedly Fidaa. Playing the role of Bhanumathi, a confident woman, Sai Pallavi has added one more feather to her hat. In the film, Sai Pallavi will be seen driving tractor, and many other unbelievable acts. Talking about her role in the film, she has told during an interview that she was not sure if she would be able to pull it through. Talking to Vogue India, she said, “I was not ready to feel bad about my non-chiselled features. Malayalam was a different ball game, but I had my fears about Telugu. I liked the adamant nature of Bhanumathi, she’s what I am only with my sister and parents.” Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film had Varun Tej as the lead actor.

Athiran

Sai Pallavi broke the stereotypes and played the role of a woman with autism in Athiram. In the film, her character (Nithya) had strong skills in the Indian martial art of Kalari. In the film, Sai Pallavi took the audience to travel in the life of Nithya and all the hard hitting things that she faced in her past. The psychological thriller was directed by debutant Vivek and produced by Raju Mathew through his production company Century Investments.

