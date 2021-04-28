Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: 5 Times she convinced us that NOBODY rocks retro polka dots like she does

Samantha Akkineni loves experimenting when it comes to fashion and knows what suits her the best.

Samantha Akkineni, who is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry, turns 34 today and the stunner is being showered with sweet birthday wishes on social media. Samantha has impressed the audience and critics with her acting chops in films like Oh Baby, 96 and Majili among others. She is equally known for her ultimate fashion sense. While she continues to slay on-screen with her performances, Samantha has always proved she's the ultimate fashion queen. Be a white oversized shirt or wearing simple cotton sarees, Samantha Akkineni carries every outfit with the same ease. She makes sure to amp up her ensemble all the time with fun add-ons. She loves experimenting when it comes to fashion and knows what suits her the best. The Majili actress has always managed to turn heads with her style statement and one of the favourites is the 90s trend-polka dots. In the past few months, she was spotted wearing some not-so-basic polka dot outfits. Here is a look at instances when she flaunted her love for polka dots:

The South beauty is raising temperatures in this sultry front slit dress and we've got our eyes on it. She completed her look with statement earrings, minimal makeup and hair tied neatly in a bun. She teamed her gorgeous slip dress with an expensive Louis Vuitton Bleecker Box handbag worth a whopping Rs 2.5 Lakh approx.

2. Samantha in Alice and Olivia:

This is one of our favourites and all-time best look of Samantha Akkineni. For the promotions of her film Rangasthalam in 2018, Sam opted for a romantic white and black polka dot asymmetric hemline dress by Alice and Olivia. She teamed us chic dress with a pair of strap heels and completed the look with minimal makeup, wavy lob and diamond studs. This wrap dress is all you need for a perfect date night out!

3. Sam in polka dot blouse:

For producer Dil Raju's birthday party, the actress kept her evening look smart and all things chic. She wore a polka-dotted blouse featuring puffy sleeves and teamed it with black trousers, a Gucci belt and semi-sheer pumps.

For the promotions of her Hindi web debut The Family Man season 2, the actress opted for an eye-catching ensemble. Sam flaunted her comfy mustard yellow cotton shirt and trousers set by Three. She completed these relaxed separates with golden ear studs and open-toe heels.

5. Chic look in polka dot wrap top:

Samantha Akkineni is all about being fierce and spells supermodel vibes in this chic wrap top. Sam paired her perfect brunch look with a pair of strap heels.

