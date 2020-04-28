Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia and others send their love to the actress

Many South celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Oh Baby director Nandini, Rakul Preet Singh, and Hansika MotwanI took to social media to wish Samantha Akkineni on her birthday.

South queen Samantha Akkineni celebrates her 33rd birthday today, April 28. On this special day, fans and celebrities are showering her with lots of love and best wishes on social media. Many South celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Oh Baby director Nandini, Rakul Preet Singh, and Hansika MotwanI took to social media to wish the actress on her birthday. Taking to Twitter, Tamannaah wrote, "Happy Birthday to the amazing, beautiful, and fabulous @Samanthaprabhu2...May this year be even more wonderful and blessed.."

Singer and Samantha’s best friend Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted, "Happy Happy Birthday dearest @Samanthaprabhu2...We lwuvvv you and you are the awesomest ever!." Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep also sent his birthday wishes to the stunner of the Telugu and Tamil film industry.

Kajal Aggarwal also blessed Samantha with immense success and love. She wrote, "@Samanthaprabhu2 many happy returns! I hope this year brings you immense success in all your personal and professional endeavours."

Check out celebs' wishes for Samantha Akkineni:

@Samanthaprabhu2 many happy returns! I hope this year brings you immense success in all your personal and professional endeavours — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 28, 2020

Happy Birthday to the amazing, beautiful, and fabulous @Samanthaprabhu2

May this year be even more wonderful and blessed. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 28, 2020

Wshn u a very happy bday @Samanthaprabhu2 ... stay happy ,,stay blessed.

— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 28, 2020

Happppy bdayyyyy gorgeous @Samanthaprabhu2 ! Wish you all the happiness and joy in the world. Your positivity, drive , determination and just the person that you are inspires me. Keep shining ! Lots n lots of love — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 28, 2020

Happy Happy Birthday dearest @Samanthaprabhu2 We lwuvvv you and you are the awesomest ever! pic.twitter.com/OqlQIBf1Bn — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) April 27, 2020

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is riding high with back-to-back box office hits. The actress, who is also known as the fashionista of the film industry, will be seen next in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara-starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be directed by Vignesh Shivan and will go on floors post lockdown.

