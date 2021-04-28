Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara shares a throwback PHOTO with the Jaanu star

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram space and shared Sitara’s birthday wish to her.

On the birthday of Samantha Akkineni, social media is filled with wishes and messages to the actress. While celebrities including Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia have shared their heartfelt wishes, the actress has received an adorable wish from Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara. Sitara took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback photo with the Jaanu star while wishing her a happy birthday. Sam thanked her by sharing the post and expressed how adorable it is.

Sharing the photo, Sitara wrote, “Happy Birthday Samantha! Keep rocking”. Samantha, while sharing it, wrote, “Oh my cuteness”. It is well known that almost all the celebrities from Tollywood including Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna adore Sitara and she often shares photos with them. Tamannaah, recently shared photos with Sitara from the sets of an ad film with Mahesh Babu and addressed Sitara as ‘pappa’.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has two exciting projects in her pipeline. She was recently busy with the shooting of the Kollywood film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Her upcoming Tollywood film is a mythological drama titled Shaakunthalam. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The film is directed by Parasuram. A few weeks back, the makers revealed that they have started the second shooting schedule after wrapping up the first one in Dubai.

