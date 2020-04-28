Happy Birthday Samantha Akkineni: Rakul Preet Singh wishes her 'favourite' with a stunning throwback pic

Rakul Preet Singh is among the celebs who took to social media and shared a stunning throwback moment with the birthday girl Samantha Akkineni as she sent her birthday wish for her on social media.

South beauty Samantha Akkineni celebrates 33rd her birthday today, April 28 and fans are showering her with beautiful wishes on social media. Many celebrities are also sending their love to the birthday girl. Rakul Preet Singh is among the celebs who took to social media and shared a stunning throwback moment with the birthday girl as she sent her birthday wish for her on social media. Calling Sam her 'fav'. Rakul Preet Singh wished the birthday girl with a throwback picture on Instagram.

Rakul also took to Twitter and penned a sweet note. She wrote, "Happppy bdayyyyy gorgeous @Samanthaprabhu2 ! Wish you all the happiness and joy in the world. Your positivity, drive , determination and just the person that you are inspires me. Keep shining ! Lots n lots of love." Samantha Akkineni played a cameo in Rakul's 2019 film Manmadhudu 2 and the two pretty ladies bonded on the sets of the film. The film starred Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead role.

Check out Rakul's birthday wish for Samantha Akkineni:

Happppy bdayyyyy gorgeous @Samanthaprabhu2 ! Wish you all the happiness and joy in the world. Your positivity, drive , determination and just the person that you are inspires me. Keep shining ! Lots n lots of love — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 28, 2020

Due to nationwide lockdown, Samantha celebrated her birthday at home with hubby Naga Chaitanya. The stunner took to social media and shared a few pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations. The Majili actress also shared a video of Chay making a birthday cake for her and its the most adorable thing you'll see today on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sam wrote, "Family .... (no points for guessing what I am praying for)."

