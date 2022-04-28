Happy Birthday Samantha: Glam pics to cute pet videos, a sneak peek into the social media life of diva

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actress needs no introduction to the film industry. She is one of the most talented and bankable actresses today in the industry who is capable to pull audiences to theatres with her strong screen persona and acting prowess. Starting her career as a model, she rose to stardom with sheer determination and talent.

Samantha first appeared in Ye Maaya Chesave (2010,) as Jessie, which also had Naga Chaitanya as the lead and making his debut. Little did the Telugu film industry know Samantha would become a trailblazer and carve out her path after a decade. From then on, there was no looking back for Samantha, with every movie, she entertained audiences with new roles, be it as village girl in Rangasthalam or an old lady in Oh Baby.

Samantha is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and avid social media influencer. Samantha is also one such actress who is always connected with fans via her social media pages and keeps them entertained. She never leaves a moment to share pictures on Instagram, from fun-filled times with her furry pets Hash & Saasha, travel diaries and does not forget her inspirational workout videos and stunning photoshoots.

Today, Samantha is celebrating her birthday on April 28 and wishes are pouring in from fans and friends on social media. On the actress’ 34th birthday, here’s a look at some other most adorable moments from her Instagram feed.

Oh so glam photoshoots

Samantha every photo shoot oozes glam from every corner and makes sure to take the internet by fire. Be it giving summer cues in a bright yellow dress, going high end in an LV outfit or pretty in a slip dress, her every pic is a feast to the eyes.

Fashion inspo

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's style is a perfect amalgamation of elegance and versatility. It could be anything but basic. The actress knows how to ace her sartorial choices like a pro.

Fitness into

Samantha is a fitness enthusiast and never misses workouts or outs come what may. From weight lifting exercises to yoga, the actress does it all and often leaves fans in awe with her energy, strength and intense workout that are an inspiration to thousands.

Her happy furry babies

Samantha's day is all about her furry dogs, Hash and Saasha. The two dogs tag along with his mom everywhere, from workout to sleep, and her posts are the proof.

Travel diaries

Samantha is a well-seasoned traveller and has visited some seriously exotic places, along with some offbeat places. Maldives, Goa and Dubai seem to be actresses' favourite destinations as she often takes a quick trip after long working days. And apart from her vacay fashion is all things stylish and pure goals.

Here's wishing Samantha a very happy birthday!

