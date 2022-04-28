Happy birthday Samantha: Yashoda actress to shoot for her next with Vijay Deverakonda on her special day

After a successful 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 35th birthday today on 28 April. After being associated with some promising projects like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yashoda, Shaakuntalam, Citadel, and Arrangement of Love, the diva has also signed her next with Liger star, Vijay Deverakonda.

The duo is all set to share screen space again in Shiva Nirvana’s untitled venture. Samantha has already reached Kashmir to join the cast on the sets for a month-long schedule. According to the sources, the Yashoda actress will be shooting for the film today, making it a working birthday for her.

Sources further add that Samantha is a true workaholic and she is a very passionate actor. The team feels great to have her as a part of this project. It would be exciting to see her and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry once again. Temporarily called VD11, this is their second venture together. They have earlier worked together in the 2018 biopic, Mahanati, which stared Keerthy Suresh in the titular part.

Touted to be a romantic comedy, this drama was announced with a formal pooja a couple of days ago. However, Samantha was unable to attend the ceremony, as she was in Dubai on a vacation. If the reports are to be believed, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir. With Hridayam fame composer Hesham Abdul Wahab on board as music director, the movie is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Also Read: Samantha 35th birthday: Team Shaakuntalam shares a surreal PHOTO of her as princess from mythological drama