Happy Birthday Selvaraghavan: Fans shower the ace director with wishes as he turns 43

As director Selvaraghavan celebrates his 43rd birthday, his fans took to Twitter and poured him their wishes.

Selvaraghavan is one of the critically acclaimed directors of Kollywood. While new directors are coming up with amazing stories in the recent past, Selvaraghavan is one of the few, who gave us evergreen stories back in the early 2000s. Be it a tragic romance 7/G Rainbow Colony or Aayirathil Oruvan, which still stands tall in the list of Kollywood’s best movies, Selvaraghavan’s movies speak for themselves. It will be fair to say that most of the director’s movies will remain close to our hearts.

As the director turns 43 today, fans took to social media and wished him for his birthday. While some shared the director’s pictures, others shared video clippings from their favorite movies of the director. However, what we could see was that the stills and videos from the movie Aayirathil Oruvan, were shared majorly. While fans have been expressing every now and then about their desire to watch the film’s sequel, they took the director’s birthday as an opportunity to yet again show the director, how badly they want him to make the second installment of Aayirathil Oruvan.

Deeni repeated ga chuddam lo oche excitement Baahubali ni first time chusina radhu #HappyBirthdaySelvaraghavan pic.twitter.com/bFsTACaKyJ — The Rationalist (@Raj_Pspkf) March 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the director made the headlines when he shared a picture of his next script on Twitter. In the picture, Selvaraghavan hinted at teaming up with Dhanush and it looked like the film might be a sequel of Dhanush starrer Pudhupettai. He captioned it, “Giving final touch to my next script”. As soon as the picture was posted online, it went viral and fans started anticipating that it might be the sequel to Pudhupettai, as the script had names like ‘Kumaru’, which was Dhanush’s name in the film. Well, we can’t help but wait to see if the fans’ anticipations turn out to be true!

