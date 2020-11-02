  1. Home
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Mahesh Babu shares a throwback PHOTO; Dhanush sends heartfelt wishes

On the birthday of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, South stars Dhanush and Mahesh Babu took to their social media spaces and wished the actor.
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Mahesh Babu shares a throwback PHOTO; Dhanush sends heartfelt wishes
As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his birthday today, social media is filled with wishes to the star. South stars Dhanush and Mahesh Babu took to their Twitter spaces and sent him their heartfelt wishes. Fans of the stars took to the comments sections and sent their heartfelt wishes. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram space and shared a throwback photo with Shah Rukh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the most humble people I've known, @iamsrk! Wishing you happiness and great health always!” While social media is filled with wishes for the Bollywood star, this throwback photo has come as a sweet surprise to the fans of both the stars. Dhanush, on the other hand, sent his warm wishes. He wrote, “Happy birthday @iamsrk bhai... wishing you lots of love, peace and happiness.”

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan wishes good luck to 'brother' Arjun Kapoor as he begins shooting for Bhoot Police

See their posts here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday to one of the most humble people I've known, @iamsrk! Wishing you happiness and great health always! 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported that Kollywood’s sensational director Atlee Kumar is all set to made his debut Bollywood direction with Shah Rukh inthe lead role. However, an official update on this news is still awaited. Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. On the other hand, Dhanush has a line up of films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj. He also has Karnan in his kitty and it is expected that the release date of both the films will be announced soon.

Credits :TwitterInstagram

