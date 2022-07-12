Happy Birthday Shivarajkumar: Fond memories of him with brother Puneeth Rajkumar will make you emotional

Shivarajkumar, the Kannada star, is celebrating his 60th birthday today. This is the first birthday he will be celebrating without his younger brother late Puneeth Rajkumar. Although that void can't be filled, we got hands-on with Shivarajkumar's special moments with his brother Puneeth and they will leave you teary-eyed.

Puneeth Rajkumar was like a child to Shivarajkumar as they have 13 years age gap between each other. Despite the age gap, they shared a close bond. He once shared in an interview and said, “I have fond memories of holding him in my arms as a baby. I would take him for long walks and we would play together. Neighbours and friends in Chennai, where we spent our childhood, would joke about it, saying a baby was carrying a baby.”

Shivarajkumar also revealed Puneeth was a great cook. The late actor would often call his elder brother for lunch and dinner and feed him his favourite dishes mutton fry and chicken curry.

Also, Shivarajkumar played cupid by helping his brother Puneeth take his relationship next level with marriage to his long-time girlfriend Ashwini. “I first met Ashwini at Cauvery theatre during the screening of my film ‘AK 47’ in 1999. When I told my mother about them, she asked me to tell our father. I did so. Appaji took it sportingly. It was beautiful to see how they believed in me and believed in Puneeth and Ashwini. Puneeth was introduced as a hero one year after he married Ashwini.”

Here are some happy moments shared by the Rajkumar brothers. Take a look:

Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar after his demise, Shivarajkumar gave a wonderful tribute by singing his favourite song of Rishi Kapoor titled, "Shayar Toh Nahi."

A fun video of Puneeth and Shivaraj engaging in a dialogue war competition from their movies. Their energy, bond and happiness are such a treat to watch.

Two days before Puneeth Rajkumar's death, he danced his heart out alongside his brother and Yash on a stage. The trio was seen together at the pre-release function of the Kannada film Bhajarangi 2.

Here are a few memorable pics of Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, which showcase their unbreakable bond.

Here's a happy pic shared by Shivarajkumar to wish his Appu.

The perfect Rajkumar brothers.

Kannada cinema's Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29, 2021. He was cremated with full state honours at Kanteerava Studios near his parents' memorial. Over 10 lakh people from all over Bengaluru and celebs from all industries paid their last respects to Puneeth.

Shivarajkumar didn't come to terms with Puneeth Rajkumar's demise for a month. The actor was in denial as he said, "I simply refuse to hang his picture on the wall because I still believe that he is somewhere among us. know that death is inevitable and one day, all our images will be similarly placed. But somewhere, the heart refuses to accept that it’s my little brother’s image that is placed there. They say time heals. I don’t believe in it. I think you just learn to live with the feeling."

Shivrajkumar also dubbed and played cameo role in his brother Puneeth's last film James, which was released as a solo running film in the theatres as a tribute to Power Star. What an indeed beautiful bond they shared. For Shivanna, Appu is always in his heart forever.

Here's wishing Shivarajkumar a very happy birthday!