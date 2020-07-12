Happy Birthday Shivarajkumar: Suriya sends him wishes and announces actor's next film with Dhananjay

Tamil star Suriya took to twitter and wished Shivanna on his 58th birthday. He also announced the actor's next project with Dhananjay. Take a look below.

One of the leading actors in the Kannada film industry, Shivarajkumar celebrates his 58th birthday today, July 12 and fans have been showering hat-trick Hero with best wishes. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Shivanna will not be meeting his fans today to celebrate his birthday but he made sure to surprise them by announcing about his next film. Shivarajkumar will be sharing the screenspace with Dhananjay in director Vijay Milton's upcoming film. The film will have music by Anoop Seelin and will be produced Karthik Sarthak.

Tamil star Suriya also took to twitter and wished Shivanna on his birthday. He also announced the actor's next project with Dhananjay. He wrote, "Birthday wishes and respects to Shivanna and happy to announce @NimmaShivanna‘s next with @vijaymilton & @Dhananjayaka. My hearty wishes to the team! #Shivanna58thBirthday" The Kavacha is receiving all the love and best wishes on his special birthday and fans are eagerly looking forward to knowing what's in stores for them.

Check out Suriya's tweet below:

Shivarajkumar has a lot of films in the kitty. He will be seen in Lakki Gopal’s directorial debut to be produced by Mylari M. His 125th film, Bhairathi Ranagal will be directed by Narthan. He is one of the busiest actors currently and will soon kick-start shooting for RDX and other films after wrapping up the pending portion of Bhajarangi 2.

Here's wishing Hattrick hero, a very Happy Birthday!

