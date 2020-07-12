  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Shivarajkumar: Suriya sends him wishes and announces actor's next film with Dhananjay

Tamil star Suriya took to twitter and wished Shivanna on his 58th birthday. He also announced the actor's next project with Dhananjay. Take a look below.
3475 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Shivarajkumar: Suriya sends him wishes and announces actor's next film with DhananjayHappy Birthday Shivarajkumar: Suriya sends him wishes and announces actor's next film with Dhananjay
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the leading actors in the Kannada film industry, Shivarajkumar celebrates his 58th birthday today, July 12 and fans have been showering hat-trick Hero with best wishes. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Shivanna will not be meeting his fans today to celebrate his birthday but he made sure to surprise them by announcing about his next film. Shivarajkumar will be sharing the screenspace with Dhananjay in director Vijay Milton's upcoming film. The film will have music by Anoop Seelin and will be produced Karthik Sarthak. 

Tamil star Suriya also took to twitter and wished Shivanna on his birthday. He also announced the actor's next project with Dhananjay. He wrote, "Birthday wishes and respects to Shivanna and happy to announce @NimmaShivanna‘s next with @vijaymilton & @Dhananjayaka. My hearty wishes to the team!  #Shivanna58thBirthday" The Kavacha is receiving all the love and best wishes on his special birthday and fans are eagerly looking forward to knowing what's in stores for them. 

Check out Suriya's tweet below: 

Shivarajkumar has a lot of films in the kitty. He will be seen in Lakki Gopal’s directorial debut to be produced by Mylari M. His 125th film, Bhairathi Ranagal will be directed by Narthan. He is one of the busiest actors currently and will soon kick-start shooting for RDX and other films after wrapping up the pending portion of Bhajarangi 2. 

Here's wishing Hattrick hero, a very Happy Birthday! 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement