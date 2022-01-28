Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika wishes his ladylove with a quirky post

It is Shruti Haasan's 36th birthday today, and celebrities have been showering the star with heartfelt wishes. From Prabhas, Ravi Teja, to Tamannaah , the industry biggies are wishing Shruti Haasan their best. Joining the list, beau Santanu Hazarika also took to social media to wish his ladylove.

He shared a video of Shruti Haasan cutting her birthday cake, looking absolutely stunning in a black dress. The video included the caption, “Happy Birthday you crazy woman.” The duo also posed for a quirky picture to mark the special day.

Check out the post below: