Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika wishes his ladylove with a quirky post
It is Shruti Haasan's 36th birthday today, and celebrities have been showering the star with heartfelt wishes. From Prabhas, Ravi Teja, to Tamannaah, the industry biggies are wishing Shruti Haasan their best. Joining the list, beau Santanu Hazarika also took to social media to wish his ladylove.
He shared a video of Shruti Haasan cutting her birthday cake, looking absolutely stunning in a black dress. The video included the caption, “Happy Birthday you crazy woman.” The duo also posed for a quirky picture to mark the special day.
Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan thanked everyone for their wishes with a pic donning a black t-shirt with a silver neckpiece. The star penned a nostalgic note to go with the post, "Big kiss for all of you who take the time to show me your love and appreciation .. I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explain it isn’t even my birthday yet and I feel so loved and celebrated one more year on our complicated and beautiful planet and I seem to know one thing for sure .. I don’t know enough. So much to learn, to see, to love, and to be. I find myself surrounded by the reality I always wanted for myself. A sense of balance has found its way to me instead of me grabbing at it. I have learned from each and everyone I encounter in person or online and for that I am grateful. Love will always lead the way …. And Thankyou so much for your."
