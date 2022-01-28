Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, Ravi Teja shower wishes on the star

Shruti Haasan is celebrating her 36th birthday today and the Salaar actor has been receiving wishes from all the corners. Her loved ones and numerous celebrities have sent their greeting to the actress via social media. To start with, Shruti Haasan’s Salaar co-star Prabhas wished the actress. Sharing her first look poster from their upcoming flick, he wrote, “Wishing my entertaining heroine, the energy ball on set @shrutzhaasan, a very Happy Birthday! #Salaar.”

Apart from Prabhas, her sister Akshara Haasan also wished Shruti on her special day. She shared a fun throwback picture of the two sisters along with the caption, “It’s her birthday, it’s her birthday..Woop Woop.” Keerthy Suresh also took to Instagram and wished the Gabbar actress. Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Happy Birthday @shrutzhaasan ! Have a rocking year ahead.” Also, commemorating Shruti Haasan’s birthday, her Saalar director Prashant Neel penned a special post as, “Happy birthday @shrutzhaasan Thank u for being a part of #Salaar, and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets !”

Check out the birthday wishes for Shruti Haasan: