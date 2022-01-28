Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, Ravi Teja shower wishes on the star
Shruti Haasan is celebrating her 36th birthday today and the Salaar actor has been receiving wishes from all the corners. Her loved ones and numerous celebrities have sent their greeting to the actress via social media. To start with, Shruti Haasan’s Salaar co-star Prabhas wished the actress. Sharing her first look poster from their upcoming flick, he wrote, “Wishing my entertaining heroine, the energy ball on set @shrutzhaasan, a very Happy Birthday! #Salaar.”
Apart from Prabhas, her sister Akshara Haasan also wished Shruti on her special day. She shared a fun throwback picture of the two sisters along with the caption, “It’s her birthday, it’s her birthday..Woop Woop.” Keerthy Suresh also took to Instagram and wished the Gabbar actress. Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Happy Birthday @shrutzhaasan ! Have a rocking year ahead.” Also, commemorating Shruti Haasan’s birthday, her Saalar director Prashant Neel penned a special post as, “Happy birthday @shrutzhaasan Thank u for being a part of #Salaar, and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets !”
Check out the birthday wishes for Shruti Haasan:
Last year on her birthday, Shruti Haasan revealed that she is in a relationship with visual artist Santanu Hazarika and the two have been couple goals ever since. Their modern day love story is highly inspirational.
In the meantime, Shruti Haasan will play the lead alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s directorial Salaar. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the action thriller also stars Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy and Easwari Rao in supporting roles. Shruti Haasan and Prabhas starrer is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April.
