Happy Birthday Siddharth: Maha Samudram FIRST look of the actor gives us a glimpse of his calm & composed side

On the occasion of Siddharth's birthday, makers of Maha Samudram unveiled the poster of his upcoming film. The handsome star managed to wow everyone with his calm look in the poster.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and for actor Siddharth, it is even more special as the makers of Maha Samudram gifted the first look poster featuring the actor from the film. The poster that is now going viral on social media features the birthday boy Siddharth in a calm and composed avatar. The film, Maha Samudram, will mark Siddharth's return to the Tollywood industry. The actor was looking for the right script to return and well, it seems like his fans lucked out.

The first look poster of Maha Samudram showcases Siddharth as a boy next door. He is seen sporting a cool and casual look in a shirt over a tee with heans in the poster. In a calm and composed look, Siddharth is seen standing in a long queue. Not just this, it seems evident from the first look poster that Siddharth is looking at someone with a subtle hint of smile on his face. The poster featuring Siddharth surely impressed fans and left them excited.

The previous first look poster from the film was of Sharwanand and he was seen in quite an aggressive avatar. However, the one with Siddharth is bound to have a calming effect post the first one.

Take a look:

Talking about Maha Samudram, it is an ambitious project helmed by director Ajay Bhupathi. The film stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel playing the female leads. Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Sunkara Ramabrahmam bankrolls the film under AK Entertainments banner. Raj Thota cranks the camera, while Chaitan Bharadwaj renders the soundtracks and Praveen KL is the editor. Kolla Avinash is the production designer. The film will release on August 19, 2021.

