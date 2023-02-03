Happy Birthday Silambarsan TR: A look into his professional life, whopping net worth and interesting facts

Silambarsan TR, popularly known as STR and Simbu, is one of the most popular and bankable actors in Kollywood. He is one of the hottest hunks in South cinema, who has managed to impress audiences with his acting prowess, blockbuster movies, singing, and whatnot. Simbu, overall, is a multifaceted star. A man of many talents with good looks, charm, and aura. Son of T Rajendra, Silambarsan TR made his debut as an actor by playing roles as a child artist in his dad's directorial films. In 2002, he made his debut as a lead actor in Kadhal Azhivathillai (2002), under his father's direction and produced by his mother Usha. However, it was the Manmadhan film in 2004, with Jyothika that became a turning point for him. The film became a massive hit and broke several box office records. Thereafter, he delivered many super-hit films in his career including Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Osthe, Podaa Podi, Idhu Namma Alu, Eeswaran, Maanadu, and more.

Apart from acting, Silambarsan TR is an amazing playback singer and lyricist. He first sang in Sonnal Thaan Kaadhala and went on to sing over 90 songs for various composers. Some of his best songs are Diamond Girl, Thee Thalapathy, Voice of Unity, Bullet Song and the list goes on. Silambarasan TR's net worth Silambarsan TR's net worth is reportedly 120 crores. He reportedly charges 8-10 crores per film. The actor approx earns annual income of Rs 15-20 crores.



Interesting facts Simbu's lucky number is 6 and reportedly all of his vehicles compulsory for that number. Reportedly the actor loves the number so much that he manages to make sure that at any cost he gets the number 6 in the registration number. The actor loves to eat non-veg food and prefers eating home-cooked meals. He does not like to eat snacks or junk food but loves chocolate and always carries it with him. He reportedly believes in certain traditions and follows them. It is reported that if he ever faces any situation in life, he has the habit to pray with one rupee and 25 paise coins for a minute. It is said that he is following this norm set by his father. The actor still loves to receive messages and reportedly prefers texts over calls. Upcoming film Pathu Thala Made under the direction of filmmaker Obeli N. Krishna, the movie is touted to be a psycho-thriller. Bankrolled by the Studio Green banner, the film marks the production house's 20th movie. Aside from Silambarasan TR, and Gautham Karthik, the project also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Teejay, Joe Malloori, Kalaiyarasan, and Redin Kingsley in key roles, along with others. Now, coming to the technical crew, music maestro AR Rahman has scored the music for Pathu Thala, whereas Farook Basha is cranking the camera for the drama. Meanwhile, the editing department has been headed by Praveen K.L. and Uthara Menon is on board the team as the costume designer.