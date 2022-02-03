Happy Birthday Silmabarasan: Makers treat fans with an electrifying glimpse of Simbu as a don from Pathu Thala

Silambarasan TR also known as Simbu is celebrating his birthday today. On that note, the makers of his next Pathu Thala treated fans with a poster and a glimpse video. The actor is introduced as underworld don AGR and looks fiery with a lot of action. The video promises a power-packed performance and a perfect visual treat.

The makers took to Twitter and wished Silambarasan by sharing a special poster and birthday teaser. In the lungi, the actor looks intense.

Pathu Thala, which is directed by Obeli N Krishna, is the remake of the Kannada film Mufti, and features Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Menon in main roles. The extensive shooting of the film is planned to begin in March, and it will be Silambarasan's second release in 2022 following 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'.

According to the reports, Silambarasan is in Dubai to celebrate his birthday and also receive Golden UAE Visa. The actor also went to Dubai to spend time away from negativity and rumours amidst wedding reports with Nidhhi Agerwal. Reports suggest that the duo have been in a live-in relationship and are planning to get married very soon.

According to reports, the full-fledged shoot of Pathu Thala will begin in March.

Directed by Gautham Menon, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is a social drama against the backdrop of a village. AR Rahman is composing music for the film and Vels Film International is bankrolling.

