Happy Birthday Sivakarthikeyan: 5 videos/photos of self-made star that show his inspiring journey

Sivakarthikeyan is one such actor along with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Vijay Deverakonda who has rightfully earned the title of 'self-made star.' With no Godfather or connections from the film industry at all, he started as a common man and rose to become one of the biggest superstars of today's generation. From anchor to a bankable actor in Tamil cinema, Sivakarthikeyan has come a long way and his story is very inspiring. You are mistaken if you think Sivakarthikeyan is just an actor, he is multifaceted. Referred to as SK, he is a singer, film producer, lyricist, and television presenter. The star always had so much passion for acting and started taking baby steps by doing stand-up comedy and mimicry at college events. With his friends' support, he auditioned for Kalakka Povathu Yaaru, a reality show for comedy, and won. After that, he slowly stepped into acting by appearing in a few short films.

Sivakarthikeyan also acted in a few supporting roles such as Dhanush's 3. However, he rose to fame with his performance in the film Remo opposite Keerthy Suresh. After that, there was no stopping his stardom. The actor has been paired with A-league actresses such as Nayanthara, Simran, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and delivered blockbuster films such as Velaikkaran, Seemaraja, Kanna, Mr. Local, Doctor, Don, and more. People love Sivakarthikeyan's journey and numerous videos on social media, shared by his fans on his birthday are proof of it. Today despite becoming a superstar, Sivakarthikeyan stays very grounded and doesn't take stardom to his head. And this endearing quality is why everyone loves him. The birthday boy knows where he has come from and how far he has made. On the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan's 37th birthday, here are 5 videos and photos of the self-made superstar that show his incredible and inspiring journey.

Upcoming films Sivakarthikeyan is busy with Madonne Ashwin's mass entertainer Maaveeran. The bilingual drama has director S Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar on board as the leading lady. This will be her second Kollywood project after Viruman. Said to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the Prince actor will perform some kick-ass high-octane epic action scenes with famous Hollywood stunt director Yannick Ben, as per a source. The first single from the movie is set to release on February 17 and the first glimpse of the song is out now. Titled 'Scene Ah Scene Ah', the song is a dance number and shows Sivakarthikeyan grooving to the tunes. The full song will be released today, on the occasion of his birthday. Taking to social media, the movie makers said, "Time to set the dance floor on fire. First single #SceneAhSceneAh from #Maaveran will arrive just in style on 17th Feb."

Here's wishing Sivakarthikeyan a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Vaathi to Malikappuram: South films releasing this weekend for Shivaratri in theaters and OTT