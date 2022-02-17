Happy Birthday Sivakarthikeyan: Team SK20, Anirudh Ravichander & others wish the Kollywood star

Don star Sivakarthikeyan has turned 37 years old today. Numerous members of Kollywood, along with several fans took to social media to wish the actor on his special day. From music composer Anirudh Ravichander to actor Venkat Prabhu, many wished Sivakarthikeyan.

Posting on Twitter, Anirudh Ravichander unveiled a new poster from their upcoming outing, Don. The post read, "Happy birthday dearest @Siva_Kartikeyan always proud and happy for you. Hope it’s the best year ahead". The poster has Sivakarthikeyan reading a book with the title, ‘How to torture teachers?’ Meanwhile, Director Venkat Prabhu wished Sivakarthikeyan with the following words, "Happy bday dear brother @Siva_Kartikeyan god bless!! A person who is still the same even after reaching great heights!! Be the same & Keep entertaining us!! God bless”. Meanwhile, others including filmmaker Ponram, Editor Ruben, actor Vaibhav Reddy, and Kabir Duhan Singh wished Sivakarthikeyan on his birthday. The team from SK20 also wished the actor.

Check out birthday wishes below:

Here's wishing the birthday boy an amazing year ahead.

Sivakarthikeyan is presently occupied with Cibi Chakravarthi’s Don. Touted to be a campus-based romantic comedy, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, Sivaangi, and Samuthirakani. Don will mark Cibi Chakaravarthi’s directorial debut and is being backed by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. Sivakarthikeyan has also co-produced the film under his home production, Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner. The film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while K. M. Bhaskaran has handled the cinematography. Sivakarthikeyan’