Happy Birthday SP Balasubrahmanyam: Fans shower the legendary singer with wishes on Twitter

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung in various industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Apart from singing, SPB has also composed music for various films.

As veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is celebrating his birthday today, fans of the singer took to their social media spaces and wished him a happy birthday. SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung in various industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. His recent song was Chumma Kizhi for Superstar Rajinikanth’s action flick Darbar, which had music directed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from singing, SPB has also composed music for various films. His music for the Kollywood film Sigaram is the most famous.

Recently, SP Balasubrahmanyam made the headlines after he crooned a song composed by Ilayaraja to spread awareness for the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. His name was also brought up on social media after he donated his ancestral home to Kanchi Kamakoti math. Today, fans are flooding Twitter by sharing their favourite song of SPB. Before this, the singer was in headlines after he took part in a fund-raising musical programme, Swaranabhuthi 2020, organised by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) for its palliative care programme.

Also Read: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam donates his ancestral home to Kanchi math

Talking during the programme, Balasubramaniam called it a ‘Service to God’. Reports suggest that in the past 11 years, the programme has supported more than 2,000 terminally ill patients in Mysuru. It started in 2009 and reportedly, about 400 terminally ill patients who are suffering from cancer, HIV/AIDS, stroke, spinal cord injury and cerebral palsy among others have been treated.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×