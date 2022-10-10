Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: 5 iconic scenes from filmmaker's movies that will give you goosebumps

When you speak about South film industry directors, the first name one gets is Mani Ratnam and SS Rajamouli. The master and student. As it is SS Rajamouli's birthday, let's take a look at how the director managed to change the fate of cinema, give larger-than-life screen experiences, break geographical confines, and more with each movie and scene. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is a phenomenon and it is no exaggeration that he is one of the best commercial cinema directors in the country. Right from his directorial debut Student No. 1 to his recent box office smasher RRR, Rajamouli has always tried to transcend cinematic boundaries with his prolific imagination. In 20 years, he has directed 11 movies and none of them are flops. Yes, all of them have gone on to become the biggest commercial hits of their time. And each movie of the filmmaker is huge, a never seen before like, it would be hard to describe how beautiful a mountain or sky looks right? the same goes for SS Rajamouli's film. You just feel like a stunning vision, which you can watch over and again and love every time. While his every movie is bliss to movie buffs, there are certain scenes in his films, which will make you just look at the screen with your mouth wide open. Today, on the occasion of SS Rajamouli's birthday, we bring you such iconic scenes from his movies like Eega, Baahubali, RRR, and more that will give you goosebumps.

Eega Would any human think that a person can turn into a housefly and run a whole show? No, right, it's only possible for SS Rajamouli to think such a way. When the Eega featuring Nani, Samantha, and Kichcha Sudeep was released, it became a blockbuster hit. Each scene, visuals, and storyline are worth everything. However, a climax scene of a housefly taking the whole show to kill the antagonist is incredible and something is never seen before.

Rajamouli proved to the world that he doesn’t need stars to make films that will be lapped up by the masses. With aid of technology, he proved Eega is huge and powerful, something a human never thought of before.

Magadheera Back in 2010, South movies were only known for exaggerated action, cliche romance, and usual plot. But SS Rajamouli came up with Magadheera, romance intertwined with reincarnation. When I watched this movie, it felt like I was in a periodic era, everything was magnificent. The lighting touch every time lead actors Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal met to 500 people fighting on a bridge that came with powerful dialogues. It takes guts to make something as big as Magadheera a decade ago and Rajamouli proved detractors wrong with his vision.

Vikramarkudu Irrespective of whom he worked with, Rajamouli always managed to bring out their best and it was no different this time when he teamed up with Ravi Teja for Vikramarkudu, which became a massive success. The film set the benchmark very high for cop-based stories in commercial cinema with powerful action and fiery performance. While Vikramarkudu had breathtaking action scenes, the signature thing is definitely the Chinta Ta Chita.



Baahubali franchise By making Baahubali franchise starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Rajamouli has inspired so many filmmakers to go big with their projects and it has paved the way for projects like KGF and more. It’s tough to pinpoint one scene from the Baahubali series, from the ceremony scene to the climax war scene to Prabhas carrying Lord Shiva's idol on his bare back.

RRR RRR needs no introduction. Every scene is larger than life which made even Hollywood directors and audiences left awestruck. However, one scene that got most attention is Jr NTR's entry with animals from a cage, truly a vision. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Rajamouli this year gave us this historical extravaganza. While the movie made a lot of noise, it also received immense love and praise from critics and fans. So much so that SS Rajamouli’s recent outing has been submitted in all major categories for next year’s Oscars.