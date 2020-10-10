Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn extend wishes to their RRR director as he turns 47

On SS Rajamouli's birthday, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn made sure to wish their RRR director as they took to social media to wish him and shower some love.

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli turns 47 today and social media is flooded with wishes for the Baahubali director. From die-hard fans to movie buffs, many took to Twitter to shower some birthday love on the filmmaker. Apart from giving Indians a massive gem like Baahubali - a mythological movie franchise that broke box office records like never before, Rajamouli is now working on his next film titled RRR.

Another massive project, RRR will see the coming together of top Bollywood actors like and joining hands with South superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. On Rajamouli's birthday, Alia and Ajay Devgn took to social media to wish their director.

Alia shared a monochrome picture of Rajamouli on her Instagram Story and wrote, "May the magic of your movies always light up our world." Whereas, Ajay Devgn shared a photo with him and wrote, "Many happy returns of the day dear Rajamouli Garu. It’s been an honour knowing you and working with you on RRR. Best wishes for always Sir @ssrajamouli."

Take a look at Alia and Ajay Devgn's birthday wishes for Rajamouli below:

While Ajay Devgn has finished shooting for RRR, Alia will be joining Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the first week of November to begin shooting for the film. The actress is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai and will transform into her character of Sita for RRR post that.

Read more here: RRR: Alia Bhatt set to join Ram Charan, Jr NTR next month, actress is learning Telugu for THIS reason

