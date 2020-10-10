Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Mahesh Babu sends wishes to the director; Jr NTR shares PHOTO with him

Mahesh Babu, who recently announced that he will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli, sent the director his heart felt wishes, while RRR actor Jr NTR shared a photo with him.

South’s sensational director SS Rajamouli is celebrating his birthday today, and stars from across the country are sending their heartfelt wishes to him. Mahesh Babu, who recently announced that he will be collaborating with Rajamouli, took to his Twitter space and wished him on his birthday. In his wish, he wished the director with health and happiness. Jr NTR shared a photo with Rajamouli while wishing him on his birthday.

Jr NTR wrote on his Twitter space, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli!! Love you”. Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing @ssrajamouli garu a very happy birthday. May you continue to set the bar higher with your films!! Great health and happiness always!” Earlier today, Rana Daggubati shared a photo with the director while wishing him on his birthday. Apart from this, fans of Rajamouli have been showering him with birthday wishes since morning.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati sends heartfelt birthday wishes for Rakul Preet Singh and SS Rajamouli; Shares PHOTOS

See the Tweets here:

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Love you pic.twitter.com/gcCdSveiGZ — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2020

Wishing @ssrajamouli garu a very happy birthday. May you continue to set the bar higher with your films!! Great health and happiness always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 10, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR announced yesterday that he has joined the sets of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming directorial venture RRR. The film also stars Ram Charan as a lead actor. The makers of the film shared a video, revealing how seriously and meticulously they are following the rules and regulations to shoot a film during the pandemic. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Patta, directed by Parasuram. While the makers have not yet announced the rest of the cast and crew, Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be playing the leading lady in the film.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×