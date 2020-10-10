  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Mahesh Babu sends wishes to the director; Jr NTR shares PHOTO with him

Mahesh Babu, who recently announced that he will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli, sent the director his heart felt wishes, while RRR actor Jr NTR shared a photo with him.
1970 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Mahesh Babu sends wishes to the director; Jr NTR shares PHOTO with himHappy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Mahesh Babu sends wishes to the director; Jr NTR shares PHOTO with him
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South’s sensational director SS Rajamouli is celebrating his birthday today, and stars from across the country are sending their heartfelt wishes to him. Mahesh Babu, who recently announced that he will be collaborating with Rajamouli, took to his Twitter space and wished him on his birthday. In his wish, he wished the director with health and happiness. Jr NTR shared a photo with Rajamouli while wishing him on his birthday.

Jr NTR wrote on his Twitter space, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli!! Love you”. Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing @ssrajamouli garu a very happy birthday. May you continue to set the bar higher with your films!! Great health and happiness always!” Earlier today, Rana Daggubati shared a photo with the director while wishing him on his birthday. Apart from this, fans of Rajamouli have been showering him with birthday wishes since morning.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati sends heartfelt birthday wishes for Rakul Preet Singh and SS Rajamouli; Shares PHOTOS

See the Tweets here:


Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR announced yesterday that he has joined the sets of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming directorial venture RRR. The film also stars Ram Charan as a lead actor. The makers of the film shared a video, revealing how seriously and meticulously they are following the rules and regulations to shoot a film during the pandemic. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Patta, directed by Parasuram. While the makers have not yet announced the rest of the cast and crew, Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be playing the leading lady in the film.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
SS Rajamouli's wife Rama turns dialogue writer for the Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer RRR
Mahesh Babu kicks off birthday by planting saplings in his backyard; Challenges Jr NTR, Vijay & Shruti Haasan
Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and others send warm wishes to the superstar
Producer Allu Aravind looking for scriptwriters for an upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR?
SS Rajamouli makes time amid lockdown to work on the script of the Mahesh Babu starrer?
RRR: Did SS Rajamouli cancel the 'test shoot' of Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement