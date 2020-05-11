Happy Birthday Sudheer Babu: Fans cut cake & distribute vegetables amid lockdown to celebrate actor's birthday

#HappyBirthdaySudheerBabu has taken social media by storm as fans and industry friends are sending their best wishes to the Telugu star on his special day.

Telugu star Sudheer Babu known for his roles in Prema Katha Chitram and in Baaghi, turns a year older today, May 11. The actor celebrates his birthday today and fans are showering him with lovely wishes on social media. #HappyBirthdaySudheerBabu has taken social media by storm as fans and industry friends are sending their best wishes to the Telugu star on his special day. Some of the fans also cut the customised cake and distributed vegetables to a cinema hall staff amid lockdown. The photos of the same have surfaced on social media.

Sudheer began his acting career with the film Ye Maaya Chesave, which was directed by Gautham Menon. The film starred Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. His upcoming film, V starring Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles is the talk of the town. Fans are demanding to share the first look of Sudheer from the film. V is being produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Check out what fans have to say about Sudheer Babu on his birthday.

Happy birthday sudheer babu#HappyBirthdaySudheerBabu@isudheerbabu pic.twitter.com/2entjXvMLu — saikumar (@saikumar_anem7) May 11, 2020

Here's Wishing a terrific performer & a wonderful human being @isudheerbabu a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you success for all your future endeavours!#HappyBirthdaySudheerBabu #HBDRajTarun pic.twitter.com/gJKfX54TMD — Nikhil DHFM (@iamCHAVANIKHIL) May 11, 2020

Sudheer Babu starrer V was expected to hit screens last month but due to lockdown, the makers have pushed the release date. There are also reports that makers might directly release on OTT platform, however, there is no confirmation regarding it.

On the personal front, Sudheer is married to Priyadarsini, the younger daughter of Telugu actor Krishna. The couple has two sons, Charith Maanas and Darshan. He is the brother-in-law of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Also Read: Producer Dil Raju ties the knot amid lockdown, Check out their FIRST PHOTOS from the wedding

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×