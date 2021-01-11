  1. Home
Happy Birthday Sukumar: Allu Arjun wishes his 'darling'; Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna wish him happiness

Tollywood stars like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Mahesh Babu have sent Sukumar best wishes on Twitter.
Filmmaker Sukumar turns a year older today and moviegoers are showering him with birthday wishes on social media. One of the talented directors in Telugu cinema, Sukumar has created a niche for himself in the industry with films like Arya, Rangasthalam, and 1: Nenokkadine among many. Today as he celebrates his birthday, Tollywood stars like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Mahesh Babu have sent him best wishes on Twitter. Allu Arjun, who will be seen next in Sukumar's Pushpa, has penned a heartfelt note for him. 

Sharing a picture with the talented director, AA wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my director and friend Sukumar garu . We started our journey in film together and I admire his journey. I wish him many more milestones to come . Happy Birthday once again darling." 

Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter and shared a throwback candid picture with the director along with a sweet birthday note. The superstar wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the most talented filmmakers I've worked with @aryasukku! Wishing you happiness and good health always." 

Check out Tweets below: 



Meanwhile, Sukumar is working on his next titled, Pushpa. The film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. 

Besides Pushpa, the director has also teamed up with Vijay Deverakonda for an untitled film. VD made an official announcement about the same a couple of months ago stating that he is doing a film with Tollywood's top-notch director Sukumar and promises for a memorable ride.

