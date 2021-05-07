Happy Birthday Sundeep Kishan: SK28 Announced, Actor collaborates with director VI Anand after 6 years

Sundeep Kishan and director VI Anand are teaming up after six years for SK28 and the announcement is garnering buzz. They previously worked on the critically acclaimed film Tiger.

Actor Sundeep Kishan turns a year older today, May 7 and fans have been showering him with lovely wishes on Twitter. To celebrate the occasion, Sundeep announced his next tentatively called, SK28. Likewise, his 28th film is going to be a different attempt. Sundeep Kishan has collaborated with director VI Anand with whom he previously worked on a critically acclaimed film, Tiger. Sharing about their collaboration, the director Tweeted, "#Tiger with you was a film that gave me an identity.Your trust was a turning point in my life. Thank you for being you and standing by me through and through. Happy birthday my tiger!!@sundeepkishan."

To this, Sundeep replied, "Thank You Dear Brother for your love..so proud of what you have been making and thank you for bringing this script to me..Can’t wait to Enter this World that beautiful Brain Of Yours has built." The actor-director duo is teaming up after six years for SK28 and the announcement is enough to garner buzz. One can see in the movie announcement poster, Sundeep Kishan gazes into an isolated mysterious location and it is intriguing.

Take a look:

Thank You Dear Brother for your love..so proud of what you have been making and thank you for bringing this script to me..

Can’t wait to Enter this World that beautiful Brain Of Yours has built & to my very own @RajeshDanda_ , @HasyaMovies

Debut Producer Garu https://t.co/67ByWXZnoD — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 7, 2021

A “Vi Anand” SuperNatural Fantasy..

A @HasyaMovies @RajeshDanda_ Production #SK28 pic.twitter.com/otloTU3CiE — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 7, 2021 Billed to be a supernatural fantasy, Rajesh Danda will produce the film under Hasya Movies, while Balaji Gutta is the co-producer. The other cast and crew of SK28 will be announced soon. The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors when things are back to normal.

Here's wishing Sundeep Kishan a very Happy Birthday!

