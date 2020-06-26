Happy Birthday Suresh Gopi: Makers of Kaaval RELEASE the official teaser

Yesterday, the makers shared a glimpse of the teaser and announced that they will release it today as a birthday surprise for Suresh Gopi.

In what came as an amazing treat to the fans of Mollywood star Suresh Gopi, the makers of his upcoming film Kaaval, released the teaser of the film on the birthday of the star. With fans and followers of the actor wishing him for his birthday and sharing the teaser, now the actor has taken over the internet. Yesterday, the makers shared a glimpse of the teaser and announced that they will release it today as a birthday surprise for Suresh Gopi.

Directed by Nithin Renji Panikar, the film is bankrolled by Supergood films. The Suresh Gopi starrer is reported to be around two characters played by Gopi and Renji Panicker and they will reportedly have two different getups. Zaya David, Muthumani, IM Vijayan, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The film made the headlines recently after it was rumoured that it will have a direct release on OTT platform. However, the makers denied the rumours and stated that it will have a direct theatrical release after the lockdown is lifted.

As far as the teaser is concerned, what we see is a badly injured Suresh Gopi aiming his handgun at someone. This teaser has now taken over the internet and fans of the actor are going gaga over his look and the way it is narrated. Currently, the makers are busy with the post production work of the film. It was also reported recently that it will take 10 more days to wrap up the post production work.

