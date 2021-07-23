Happy Birthday Suriya: Celebs and fans shower heartfelt wishes on the Vaadivaasal actor

Suriya is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. Despite predominantly working in Tamil cinema, the actor enjoys a huge following in the Southern states as well. His movies are often dubbed into Telugu, Malayalam and released. In his illustrious career of over two decades, the handsome hunk has delivered several successful films like Ghajini, Ayan, Vaaranam Aayiram and his last outing, Soorarai Pottru. Today, Suriya is celebrating his 46th birthday today, July 23. On this special day, his fans and followers have been sending birthday wishes to him on social media.

On the occasion of Suriya’s birthday, the makers of his next film revealed the title and first-look poster. The film is titled Etharkum Thunindhavan and is directed by Pandiraj. The film is set to be run in the backdrop of rural entertainer. Since then, Suriya has been trending on social media platforms.

Suriya's brother Karthi and colleagues including Anirudh, Arya, Vishnu Vishal, Manjima Mohan, Soori, among others, wished him a happy birthday on social media. Suriya’s fans are also filling the social media on fire with special birthday wishes. They are also trending hashtags such as #HBDSuriya #Vaadivaasal #Etharkum Thunindhavan on Twitter.

Take a look at the celeb birthday wishes here:

Wishing my hero @Suriya_offl sir a happy birthday and a great year ahead. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) July 23, 2021

Happy birthday @Suriya_offl sir.. wish you be showered with love, happiness and all things wonderful.! — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) July 23, 2021

Happy birthday Suriya sir! Wishing you a beautiful day and many blessings for the year ahead @Suriya_offl https://t.co/DI31p1dngc — Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) July 23, 2021

Happy Birthday @Suriya_offl na! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) July 23, 2021

Take a look at fans birthday wishes here:

Wish you many many happy returns of the day happy birthday to you my all time favourite actor @Suriya_offl

#HappyBirthdaySuriya#HBDSuriya pic.twitter.com/AEMbZbYyFr — Aniket Haldar (@AniketHaldar4) July 23, 2021

On the work front, Suriya has been shooting for director Pandiraj's Etharkum Thunindhavan. After wrapping up the film, he will start shooting for Vetri Maaran's Vaadivaasal.