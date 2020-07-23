  1. Home
Happy Birthday Suriya: Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh send the Soorarai Pottru actor heartfelt wishes

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the usual celebrations for his birthday are restricted. His friends from the industry including Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh have also wished the actor on social media.
869 reads Mumbai
Kollywood star Suriya is celebrating his 45th birthday today and #HappyBirthdaySuriya has been trending on social media since Wednesday. From special fan-made posters for his upcoming films to his old unforgettable stills from his other films, social media is now flooded with birthday messages to the actor. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the usual celebrations for his birthday are restricted. His friends from the industry including Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh have also wished the actor on social media.

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Twitter space and wrote, “Happppy birthdayyyyy @Suriya_offl  sir!! May you have a happy and healthy year! Wishing you all things beautiful”.  Mollywood megastar Mohanlal tweeted, “Happy Birthday Dear Suriya”. Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “happy happy birthday anna !!! Wishing you a lovely day and all happiness !” on Twitter. “Happy birthday brother @Suriya_offl !! Wish you a year filled with happiness and prosperity.. Stay blessed,” wrote Arun Vijay.

Check out the wishes of celebrities here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‪Happy Birthday to the most humble superstar @actorsuriya  ‬ ‪#HappyBirthdaySuriya ‬ — #TeamUM

A post shared by Unni Mukundan (@iamunnimukundan) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya will be next seen in Sudha K Prasad’s Soorarai Pottru. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in this year’s summer. However, it has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. After Soorarai Pottru, he has Hari’s Aruvaa. After Aruvaa, Suriya will also join hands with Vetrimaaran. It was reported earlier that the film will be of a revenge genre.

