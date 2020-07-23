Happy Birthday Suriya: Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh send the Soorarai Pottru actor heartfelt wishes

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the usual celebrations for his birthday are restricted. His friends from the industry including Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh have also wished the actor on social media.

Kollywood star Suriya is celebrating his 45th birthday today and #HappyBirthdaySuriya has been trending on social media since Wednesday. From special fan-made posters for his upcoming films to his old unforgettable stills from his other films, social media is now flooded with birthday messages to the actor. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the usual celebrations for his birthday are restricted. His friends from the industry including Dulquer Salmaan, Rakul Preet Singh have also wished the actor on social media.

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Twitter space and wrote, “Happppy birthdayyyyy @Suriya_offl sir!! May you have a happy and healthy year! Wishing you all things beautiful”. Mollywood megastar Mohanlal tweeted, “Happy Birthday Dear Suriya”. Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “happy happy birthday anna !!! Wishing you a lovely day and all happiness !” on Twitter. “Happy birthday brother @Suriya_offl !! Wish you a year filled with happiness and prosperity.. Stay blessed,” wrote Arun Vijay.

Check out the wishes of celebrities here:

Wishing the epitome of Hard Work,supremely talented actor and wonderful human being, @Suriya_offl anna a very happy birthday!Thanks for being a real inspiration for all of us anna! #HappyBirthdaySuriya pic.twitter.com/NzWtPwlGLg — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) July 23, 2020

Happy birthday brother @Suriya_offl !!

Wish you a year filled with happiness and prosperity.. Stay blessed!! — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) July 23, 2020

HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY Dearest SINGAM @Suriya_offl sir An Amazingly Sweet, Friendly,Kind & a Down to earth person Always a pleasure bein associated wit U sir Keep Rocking n Entertaining us wit ur Brilliant Work Waiting #SuraraiPottru#HappyBirthdaySuriya pic.twitter.com/UDqWMspSn7 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) July 23, 2020

Wishing the most admirable human being and philanthropist I have ever known @Suriya_offl sir thank u for providing education to deserving students. I’m really blessed to have u as a Friend, Mentor, Brother, Producer & Hero..

Happy birthday sir!! This will be a blockbuster year pic.twitter.com/rCKKNEvtTa — Pandiraj (@pandiraj_dir) July 23, 2020

@Suriya_offl happy happy birthday anna !!! Wishing you a lovely day and all happiness ! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 23, 2020

Happppy birthdayyyyy @Suriya_offl sir !! May you have a happy and healthy year ! Wishing you all things beautiful — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 23, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya will be next seen in Sudha K Prasad’s Soorarai Pottru. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in this year’s summer. However, it has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. After Soorarai Pottru, he has Hari’s Aruvaa. After Aruvaa, Suriya will also join hands with Vetrimaaran. It was reported earlier that the film will be of a revenge genre.

