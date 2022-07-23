Happy Birthday Suriya: Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi & others wish the Soorarai Pottru actor on his special day

Suriya is one of the most popular South Indian movie stars. The actor is known for his expressive eyes, impeccable acting skills and the amazing movies he stars in, and has a massive fanbase not just in Tamil Nadu but also in the Telugu states. Today, the actor turned 47 years old and wishes have been pouring in for the actor. And this birthday calls for double celebration as he also won his first National Award for blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru as Best Actor.

Since last night, Suriya has been trending on Twitter. Fans have been sharing sweet notes and messages for the Tamil superstar on his birthday today. Several others also shared his throwback photos and videos.

Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Mohanlal and many other celebs took to Twitter and wished Suriya on special day

Malayalam veteran star Mammootty wished the actor on Twitter with a picture of him and Suriya, and wrote, "National award. A beautiful birthday gift..Happy birthday Dear @Suriya_offl."

Mohanlal wished the actor and also congratulated him for National Award win.