Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Kajal Aggarwal, Gopichand Malineni & others send birthday wishes for the star

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. On her special day, wishes are pouring in for the actress from all the corners. Not only fans but prominent members of the film fraternity also wished Tamannaah Bhatia via their social media handles. Hashtags like HappyBirthdayTamannaah and HBDTamannaah are trending on Twitter.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s friend-actress Kajal Aggarwal penned a sweet birthday post for the birthday girl, "Happy birthday my Tammy..here's wishing you the best of success, growth, balance, finding what you seek and fabulous times! Stay blessed you genuine, wonderful soul..they make them few like you! @tamannaahspeaks."

Check out the birthday wishes below:

Happiest birthday to you @tamannaahspeaks



Keep charming and Wishing you all the success! #HBDTamannaah — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) December 21, 2021

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni wishes Tamannaah Bhatia on her birthday, "Happiest birthday to you @tamannaahspeaks..Keep charming and Wishing you all the success!#HBDTamannaah." Venkatesh Daggubati wrote, "Happy happy birthday dear @tamannaahspeaks Hope you find all the happiness and success this year! Wishing you only the best!"

Now on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be a part o f Telugu comedy flick F3 : Fun and Frustration. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film also stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. F3 is a sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration. The second installment in the Fun and Frustration franchise is scheduled to release on February 25, 2022.

Besides F3, Tamannaah Bhatia will star in director Nagashekar’s upcoming romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. Satyadev Kancharana will also play lead in the film which is expected to be out by April 29, 2022. Gurthunda Seethakalam is a remake of the 2020 Kannada film Love Mocktail.